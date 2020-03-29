Hyderabad: GHMC’s DRF team proves their worth yet again

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: After making its presence felt during the heavy rains last year, GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) is now proving its worth yet again in the wake of coronavirus threat by taking up extensive disinfectant spraying at public places across the city.

And, the efforts of DRF personnel are being appreciated by one and all.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday night tweeted, “Hyderabad is possibly the only metropolitan city in India with its own DRF, which has been using vehicle mounted jetting machines and also portable disinfectant sprayers with Personal Protection Equipment.”

He appreciated the work being done by the DRF personnel and added, “My compliments to the hardworking teams of DRF and GHMC workers led by EVDM Director and GHMC Commissioner on doing a fabulous job so far with disinfecting efforts in Hyderabad city”.

Not confining to their regular duties, DRF personnel are now taking up extensive disinfectant spraying activities in different areas to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Nearly 300 DRF personnel were made to undergo a three-day training programme on how to use the spraying machines, respirators etc. Advanced chemical resistant suits and gum boots were procured apart from anti-fogging googles for the safety of the personnel.

Each of the team is covering its respective location, assigned as part of their regular DRF works, across the city with focus on bus shelters, footpaths, public places where high public gathering spaces.

This apart, the EVDM has also approached Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seeking 20 mini jetting machines on a temporary basis for taking up disinfectant spraying works as purchasing new machines would incur expenditure.

The mini jetting and suction machines are being modified to facilitate disinfectants spraying. Since these machines facilitate both jetting and suction modes, the suction mode is being disabled and only jetting mode is enabled to take up spraying works, said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Since the jetting pressure of the machines is high, the same is lowered by retrofitting a nozzle. These nozzles are being manufactured at a factory in Balanagar and are fixed to the jetting pipes of the machines.

The idea is to make optimum use of the available equipment with different departments and reduce expenditure to the possible extent, he added.

Hyderabad is possibly the only metropolitan city in India with its own city DRF (Disaster Response Force) which has been using vehicle mounted jetting machines & also portable disinfectant sprayers with PPE Glad that they’ve been able to instill confidence among citizens 👍 pic.twitter.com/ic1HEyjzRu — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 28, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .