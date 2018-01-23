Hyderabad DRI seizes machinery worth Rs 189 cr in Kadapa

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has visited the premises of M/s Bramhani Industries Limited (BIL) at Jammalmadugu in Kadapa district and seized imported machinery worth over Rs189 crore.

A case against BIL was under investigation for evading customs duty on capital goods and machinery imported by it from Chennai airport in 2009 purportedly for setting up an integrated steel plant. The company imported the goods and machinery by availing customs duty exemption under Exports Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme as per the provisions of Foreign Trade Policy 2009-14.

Under these provisions, the importer was required to install imported machinery on the premises of the factory within 6 months from the date of import and thereafter fulfil the required export obligation equal to eight times of customs duty saved by export of goods manufactured by utilizing the imported capital goods. Accordingly, the company executed a bond binding them to fulfill the conditions. In lieu of a bank guarantee, the said bond was backed by a corporate guarantee issued by M/s Obulapuram Mining Company Private Limited in Bellary who is the promoter of BIL.

The investigation conducted by the DRI revealed that BIL ‘blatantly violated’ the conditions of the EPCG scheme and failed to install the machinery imported in 2009. Thus no exports have been made by them even after lapse of eight years from the date of import. On being informed by the DRI, action was initiated by Chennai Customs department for enforcement of the bond and corporate guarantee executed with them.

However, the importer has not paid the customs duty involved on the imported goods till date which is around Rs 44 crore. BIL, having failed to install the machinery and fulfill legal export obligation, have violated the conditions of EPCG scheme as mentioned in customs notification number 64/2008 dated May 9, 2008.

During the course of investigation, the personnel concerned including the company chairman admitted the violations but failed to discharge the duty liability. For the foresaid violations, the imported capital goods were rendered liable for confiscation under Customs Act 1962. Officials visited BIL at Jammalmadugu and seized imported machinery lying there worth Rs 189 crore, according to a press release.