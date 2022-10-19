Hyderabad: Driver arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl student

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 19 October 22

Representational Image The child informed about it to the parents who initially went to the school and spoke to the management.

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a driver for sexually assaulting a girl at a school in Banjara Hills.

The driver had allegedly sexually assaulted a girl aged around four years in a classroom.

The child informed about it to the parents who initially went to the school and spoke to the management. The police who came to know about the case reached the school and took the driver into custody on Tuesday evening.

“The driver is arrested and being remanded. Two more children were victimized by the man. Case is also booked against the in charge of the school for negligence,” said Banjara Hills ACP Sudharshan.

The child was sent to Bharosa centre where her statement was recorded.

Investigation is going on.