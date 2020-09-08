Hyderabad drug racket busted; techie among arrested with Ecstasy, MDMA, charas

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Tuesday busted a drug racket with the arrest of three persons, including a software engineer.

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anjireddy said 46 ecstasy pills, two grams of MDMA, 10 gm of charas and four mobile phones along with a car and motorbike that were used in transporting the narcotic substances were seized from the arrested persons.

Based on a tipoff, the officials raided a house at BK Guda of Ameerpet and seized the drugs. Anjireddy said a private employee, Pilli Manoj Kumar alias Bunty (31), who was allegedly addicted to drugs and alcohol, was selling cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy and other drugs to customers in the city. He allegedly procured cocaine from one Zuhair Hussain of Baquarbagh in Saidabad, who purchased the cocaine from African dealers and sold to customers at higher price, Anjireddy said in a press release.

Bunty, the official said, had gone to Goa to procure Ecstasy pills for a software engineer, Rohit, who allegedly consumed the stuff and sold it as well. He had gone with G Naveen Raj, a private employee from Ameerpet, one Mohit Sharma alias Monti and two other persons. The group returned to the city on Monday.

Bunty, Naveen and Rohit were arrested, with further enquiry revealing that Kunal Shinde and Rafee, both natives of Goa, had sold the drugs to Bunty and Naveen. Both Shinde and Rafee are absconding.

