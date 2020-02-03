Hyderabad: Drunk cabbie hits dog, booked

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Saroornagar Police on Sunday booked a case against a person with vehicle no AP 29 BY 0066 for hitting a puppy and also manhandling a person who questioned him for his rash and negligent driving.

Case was booked on the basis of a complaint lodged at Saroornagar Police station by Sai Teja Peddineni, a volunteer of Compassionate Society for Animals, while he was driving on his two wheeler, he witnessed a white colour Swift Maruthi Car running over a puppy, which was sleeping on the side of the road.

“Immediately, I went behind the car to stop him. I spoke to him from window and asked the driver of the car to accompany me so that I can take the dog to hospital as it was injured. The driver said that he was not worried about saving the life of a dog,” said Sai Teja.

Sai Teja in his complaint stated that the driver and passenger of the car threatened him of killing him. “While the crowd was heckling me, the driver and passenger fled the scene. Both of them were drunk,” Sai Teja added. According to police, the case was registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and investigation was taken up.

