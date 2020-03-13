Hyderabad: Drunk man murders friend during argument

By | Published: 12:20 pm

Hyderabad: A man was murdered allegedly by his friend in an inebriated condition near Green Park hotel at Ameerpet here on Friday.

The victim identified as Mohsin was attacked by the suspect Abu with a sharp weapon on his throat following an argument.

Mohsin, a labourer, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The SR Nagar police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .