Hyderabad: Dunzo donates sanitizer stands to police stations

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Dunzo Digital, an essential items delivery services app, donated sanitizer stands with 500 ml bottle sanitizers, 5 litres sanitizer can refills and 20 masks each to 25 police stations across the city. As a token of gratitude for the service of police personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dunzo supply operations team led by Naveen Reddy presented these materials at the police stations, according to a press release.

During the lockdown period, Dunzo worked closely with the Police Control Room following all the Covid norms of social distancing and safety rules while delivering the essential services to people in time. “As a token of gratitude for the services rendered by the police in these critical times, we did our bit by donating the stands and sanitizers,” said Naveen Reddy.

The sanitizers and stands were presented to police stations including Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Marredpally, Nampally, Sanath Nagar, Raidurgam, Begumpet, Chandanagar, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, KPHB, Secunderabad, Narayanguda and the traffic police stations of Abids, Begumpet, Gachibowli, Narayanaguda, Toli chowki, Miyapur, Chikkadpally, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta and Balanagar, the release added.

