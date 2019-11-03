Hyderabad duo winning internet with their stories

By | Published: 7:47 pm

In this day and age, where the corporate sector is still considered commendatory, two young men — Crisna Chaitanya Reddy and Vamsee Krishna Reddy — from Hyderabad settled on an out-of-the-way profession. Thankfully, the brother duo is winning hearts and is all over the internet.

The motivational stories of these two young men are full of life and will hold your attention till the very last moment.

“I’ve done my Master’s in Business Administration and a year after completing my academics, I started working in Indian Overseas Bank as a Probationary Officer (PO). As things didn’t go well, I resigned from the job just after four months. Later, I worked as a Group-1 officer for nearly four months. And then, I started taking classes in colleges,” says Chaitanya, who also worked as a part-time trainer during his graduation.

It was in 2014 that Chaitanya first started his own institute named ‘Chaitanya Reddy Institute’ in Ram Koti to give banking and aptitude classes. It was quite disappointing for him on the first day as only three students came for training. Months passed this way and eventually, the institution was shut down.

From 2013 to 2015, it was tough for Chaitanya to survive. “Start from where you lose” — this is what Chaitanya believed in. He made around 2,000 calls a day to different institutes for job offers. But, nothing turned out well.

One day, he received a call from an institute in Dilsukhnagar asking him to come for a demo immediately. He got selected and took home Rs 150 per class, which means Rs 9,000 per month, excluding Sundays and holidays. His good-humoured way of taking aptitude classes grabbed everyone’s attention.

“After a couple of years of struggle, I started receiving offers from different institutes. Altogether, I worked in almost 12 institutions in Hyderabad. Then, I started visiting colleges,” Chaitanya says.

Things changed for him when he visited Aurora College to give a class and from word of mouth, he was occupied for over 240 days.

However, he realised it is tough to gain attention by just taking classes offline. That is when he and his brother Vamsee Krishna decided to take their motivational stories online.

“In the beginning, when we first started our channel titled ‘Telugu Stories Create U’ in 2017, it was tough for us to earn fame as we used to shoot on low-quality cameras in our home itself. We got hardly 1,000 views per video. The comments I received from family and friends were discouraging. But, I never lost my confidence,” Chaitanya added.

On April 22, 2019, the duo started shooting videos professionally by investing a huge amount and setting up a proper studio.

“My younger brother and I have narrated nearly 42 stories so far on our channel, which aims to tell stories in a creative way,” Chaitanya added.

Chaitanya and Vamsee Krishna recently launched a series of books titled Alochimpachese, being circulated widely. Their YouTube channel garnered around 50,000 subscribers and counting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter