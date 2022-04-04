Hyderabad: Duplicate grocery goods seized, one held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police seized large quantity of duplicate grocery items and arrested one person involved in the illegal business.

The police seized duplicate of leading shampoo brands, tea powder, hair oil, soap, detergents, among other products. The arrested person Jithender Kumar Sharma (32) was purchasing the duplicate products from one Ramesh of Rajasthan.

“Ramesh was supplying the products to Jithender at a cheaper price, the former supplied it to small retail stores around the city after passing it off as a genuine product,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

The packaging of the products was similar to the original goods and did not give scope for suspicion among the buyers, said the official.

A case is booked at the Shahinyathgunj police station. Efforts are on to nab Ramesh who is absconding.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .