Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge works at high pace

By | Published: 12:44 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The pace of works on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge have been intensified with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) successfully completing the installation of sixth cable on the bridge.

As part of the bridge works, 26 cables are to be installed, i.e, 13 cables on either sides of the structure. Every week, installation of one cable is likely to be completed.

The municipal corporation officials said the length and number of strands for the sixth cable will be increased to 73 against 61 strands decided earlier to ensure more strength and stability of the structure.

The staycable length for Durgam Chervu which was installed till a few days back was varying up to 30 metres with 61 strands. Now with the increase in segment (bridge length) the length of staycables is also increased to 55 metres -120 metres range and 73 strands will be used in the cables, explained a senior official from GHMC.

Durgam Cheruvu extra-dosed cable stayed bridge is equipped with a span of 233.8 metres long.

Though, the bridge works missed the deadlines a couple of times due to different reasons, the civic body officials are targeting to complete the works by August.

The cable bridge is being constructed to ease traffic congestion on the roads leading to Jubilee Hills Road No.36, Road No.45 and other stretches, which lead to Hitec City, Financial district and Gachibowli areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.