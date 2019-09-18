Hyderabad: ECIL constructs kitchen-cum-dining hall for ZPHS School

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has constructed a kitchen-cum-dining hall for mid-day meal programme for the students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Kushaiguda with a cost of Rs 13.40 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Executive Director (Finance), ECIL, Swarna Sankaran in a function, held on Wednesday, at the ZPHS school in Kushaiguda inaugurated and handed-over the kitchen-cum-dining hall for mid-day meal scheme to the school authorities.

“ECIL attaches high priority to education and skill development under its CSR activities. Both education and physical fitness are equally important for students, which eventually helps them to excel in studies and extra-curricular activities. Students must develop and maintain good interpersonal relationships and competitive spirit,” Sankaran said while addressing the schoolchildren.

As part of SCR activities, in the last five years, ECIL has provided infrastructure facilities such as construction of toilets, class rooms, multi-purpose halls, dining halls, kitchens, RO water plants, providing computer education including supply of computers and faculty, classroom benches, school bags, water bottles, sports items and also conducted health camps to students in various government schools at Keesara, Kapra, Alwal and Malkajigiri Mandals of Medchal District.

Asiffula Baig, Head (P&A), Sunil Kumar J, PO (CSR), president and general secretary of ECIL staff and workers union, president and secretary of ECIL Officers Association and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter