Hyderabad: Eco store to sell products made by special children

Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Aakanksha, a daycare centre for the mentally challenged children of the employees of South Central Railway along with members of Hyderabad Youth Assembly, Street Cause, conducted an event to teach the children make orange squash and lemon pickle.

The centre will be linked to ‘Zero waste eco store’ in Karkhana, a store which sells organic and eco-friendly items. Their produce will be sold through the store and the sale proceeds will be used to develop the centre, a press release said.

Also, ‘bio-enzyme’, an eco-friendly substitute for synthetic bathroom cleaning solutions was made using jaggery, citrus, fruit peels and water. Bio enzyme will also be sold through the store. All the raw material required for making the products was supplied by the centre.

This event was also conducted to promote awareness about autism and down syndrome, the release added.

