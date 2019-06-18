Hyderabad economist to present paper at World Bank meet

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: Tada Prabhakar Reddy, a consultant with the Centre for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here, has been invited to present a paper at an international conference of the World Bank at Washington.

Prabhakar Reddy will be presenting a paper on combating climate change and the need for convergent action in India at the Annual Bank Conference on Development Economics – Multilateralism: Past, Present, and Future currently being held at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Reddy is a development economist who has been working on issues like poverty alleviation, gender, governance, health economics and contemporary issues pertaining to the development among others. He had earlier attended the World Bank conference on Land and Poverty held in March 2016 in Washington.

