Hyderabad: ED gets custody of Nowhera, two others

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Monday granted seven days custody of Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik and her aides — Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas — to Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Ponzi scheme scam.

The three were arrested by Central Crime Station (CCS) police on charges of duping people in the name of Ponzi schemes. Presently, they were lodged in the Chanchalguda prison.

Their custody, starting Tuesday, would enable ED to collect more information from them on bank accounts of suspicious persons who had links with foreign countries. Investigators would be able to know details of bank accounts held in the name of the accused and their companies.

It would also enable them to identify movable and immovable properties gained illegally in India and abroad by diverting huge sums collected from depositors. It would also help in securing details of other companies and persons involved in the conspiracy.

