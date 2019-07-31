Hyderabad: ED seizes Q-City Tech Park

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets of Mack Soft Tech Private Limited (MSTPL) in Hyderabad in the form of the Q-City Tech Park consisting of 2500 square yards of land and 2,45,000 square feet of building space worth Rs 86.38 crore.

The assets were seized under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act-1999 (FEMA), in lieu of foreign assets illegally held abroad. The seized Tech Park is at Nanakramaguda in Gachibowli.

The ED had initiated investigation under FEMA on the basis of information that MSTPL remitted huge funds outside India in contravention of FEMA. During the investigation, it was revealed that MSTPL illegally transferred foreign exchange of US$ 12,500,000 (equivalent to Rs 62.08 crore) to Orient Guide Investments Limited, Hong Kong under the guise of purchase of a software license, which in fact did not exist at all.

Further, during the period from November 2011 to December 2016, MSTPL transferred foreign exchange of US$ 3,980,000 (equivalent to Rs 24.30 crore) to Senat Legal Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE and Cresco Legal Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE in the name of legal services. It was revealed that these were sham transactions.

“The remittances on the pretext of purchase of software license and legal services were made by MSTPL with a view to siphon off funds from India and park them abroad. Illegal holding of foreign assets outside the country is a contravention of Section 4 of FEMA and accordingly the ED initiated action to seize the equivalent assets in India in the form of physical assets of Q-City Tech Park equivalent to Rs 86.38 crore (US$ 16.48 Million) under Section 37A of FEMA,” officials said.

