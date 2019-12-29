Hyderabad: Educational expo a big draw

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: More than 4,000 private school correspondents, owners and teachers participated in the two-day Educational Expo and Conference being hosted by the TRSMA (Telangana Recognised School Management Association).

Health Minister Etela Rajender and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar visited the TRSMA Conference on Sunday.

Rajender stressed the importance of teachers in shaping the life of the children and highlighted the importance of equality in education. Responding to TRSMA’s demand of granting health card for private teachers on par with the government teachers, the Minister promised to take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Kids Expo 2019, the three-day carnival, is India’s biggest for children and in the last three days it had more than 30,000 visitors, according to a press release. More than 100 exhibitors including Tata Intl Ltd, Trippko, Meubles, My PlayDate, Timor’s, Neene, Gaudium Sportopia, eAbhyas Academy, theLeftHandShop.in, TRSMA, Enk Conductive Ink, Extramarks, Olivers and Brain Wonders, were part of the carnival.

