Hyderabad: Efforts on to trace missing girls

In two different cases, a 15-year-old girl S A Gensis Maria, a resident of Lab Quarters, DRDO Township and a 14-year-old girl from Chatrinaka K Gayathri went missing. Police are making efforts to trace both teenagers

By | Published: 9:23 pm 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: The city police launched efforts to trace two girls who went missing from two different police stations limits in the city on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl S A Gensis Maria, a student and a resident of Lab Quarters, DRDO Township in Kanchanbagh police station limits went missing on Saturday. The teenager had gone out from the house saying she was going to meet a friend and did not return home. The family members lodged a complaint with the Kanchanbagh police. The police registered a case and started efforts to trace the girl.

In the other case, a 14-year-old girl from Chatrinaka K Gayathri went missing after going out for some work. The youngster stepped out of the house for some work and did not return till evening. The family members approached the Chatrinaka police who registered a case and took up the investigation.

The police are making efforts to trace both teenagers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .