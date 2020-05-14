Hyderabad: Efforts on to trap leopard at Mailardevpally

By | Published: 11:24 am 11:32 am

Hyderabad: The leopard that was seen resting near the median on a road at Mailardevpally on the city outskirts has ran into the compound of a farmhouse nearby, with Forest officials now making efforts to tranquillise and capture it.

The leopard, which appeared injured and not moving even as vehicles passed by, suddenly made a move and crossed the road as it got frightened by the crowd that gathered. It attacked a man who was standing on the roadside, as the big cat ran by. The man, who survived with a few scratches, has been sent to hospital.

The leopard meanwhile ran into a farmhouse compound nearby, where Forest officials have now reached with a cage and are making efforts to tranquillise the animal and shift it to the Nehru Zoological Park for treatment.

