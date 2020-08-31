Hyderabad: EFLU app ‘English Pro’ launched

Aims at helping learners develop Indian English pronunciation in the unique ‘Bharatiya’ way

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday launched a mobile application, ‘English Pro’, developed by the Hyderabad-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

The app, launched at a virtual meet, has been developed under University Social Responsibility (USR), a first-of-its kind initiative by any university in the country. It aims at helping learners develop Indian English pronunciation in the unique ‘Bharatiya’ way, according to a press release.

The Union Minister was joined by Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor and a Member of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pokhriyal said the mobile app was a useful digital tool and an educational resource for teachers, students and for people from varied backgrounds.

Dhotre lauded the USR initiative and called the mobile application a useful platform and a dependable educational resource.

Prof Suresh Kumar said the application was the first in its series and more advanced versions will be evolved to address the larger learner-needs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .