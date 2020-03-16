Hyderabad EFLU campus shuts, goes for online classes

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here on Sunday suspended the face-to-face mode of teaching in the classroom and closed down the hostels till March 31.

However, the EFLU administration has decided to conduct online classes for regular courses from March 19. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Telangana Today, EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar said that classes will be conducted through skype by creating groups. “Students will be added into the groups and online classes will be conducted by the teachers. We have given an option for teachers either to work from the university or from home,” he said.

The teachers offering respective courses were asked to teach online as per the time-table from March 19 and mark attendance accordingly. In case of courses with more than 50 students, the teacher will be instructed to divide the class into two groups and intimate the students accordingly. Internal assessment will also be conducted online. PhD course work/ guidance will be offered online, the varsity said.

The EFLU said the face-to-face mode of teaching for regular, part-time courses and those offered through non-formal courses and resources will remain suspended with immediate effect till March 31. The university library, reading rooms, gymnasia, canteen, eateries and shopping outlets, playgrounds, parks etc. will also remain closed with immediate effect.

All UG, PG, PGDTE, PGDTA, B Ed and PhD students were asked to vacate the hostels on or before March 18 and mess facility will be available till March 18, the varsity said. The university administration has asked its students to visit the website from time to time for further information. Separate instructions will be issued for foreign students, it said.

All the directions are applicable to the University’s headquarters at Hyderabad and regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow, the varsity said.

