Hyderabad: EFLU conducts online entrance exam

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has successfully conducted online entrance examinations for admissions into 34 programmes in postgraduation, doctoral, and teacher training courses on February 29 and March 1. A total of 15,168 applications including 5,634 from men, 9532 from women and two from transgender were received by the university. In a press release, the EFLU said the EFLU is perhaps the first central university in the country to conduct online tests for admission into various PG and PhD courses by the first week of March 2020 for the academic year 2020-2021.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar said this was made possible through an effort of centralizing the test paper-setting and ensuring uniformity across the entrance test papers to be used at various levels.

“A significant testee-friendly reforms have been initiated by the university for conducting online entrance examinations this year,” he said. Prof Suresh Kumar said there has been a sizeable leap of around 265 percent in the number of applicants to the university since 2016-17, for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher education courses and doctoral programmes. From 5,739 applicants in the academic year 2016- 2017, the number has increased to 15,168 applicants for the academic year 2020-2021, he said.

The number of test cities has gone up from eight in 2016-2017 to 23 in 2020, while the number of test centres were increased from 15 in 2016-2017 to 30 in 2020, he added. A total of 3,345 applicants have registered for online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses scheduled on April 12.

