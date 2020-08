By | Published: 1:22 pm

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar on Tuesday appointed Prof. Prema Kumari Dheram as a member of the Executive Council of the university.

Prema Kumari is a professor in the Department of Materials Development, Testing and Evaluation.

