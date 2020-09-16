Hyderabad EFLU organises ‘Hindi Divas Samaroh’

EFLU Vice-Chancellor and University Grants Commission member Prof E Suresh stressed the need to learn Hindi in view of its expansion and assertion as a national language

Hyderabad: The Department of Hindi, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday organised “Hindi Divas Samaroh” online. EFLU Vice-Chancellor and University Grants Commission member Prof E Suresh stressed the need to learn Hindi in view of its expansion and assertion as a national language.

He attributed the popularity of Hindi to its felicity of expression and its assimilative power, which equals the wider reach of the other popular languages in the world. He dwelt on the importance of languages in the New National Education Policy integrating knowledge and culture.

Linguist and senior journalist Rahul Dev spoke on “National implication of Hindi and other Indian languages in light of the New Education Policy”.

