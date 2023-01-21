| Hyderabad Eflu Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building

Hyderabad: EFLU student jumps to death from hostel building

Anjali (22) staying at MBC Hostel Seethapalmandi was a native of Harayana and was pursuing MA (English) course.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 AM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman student of English and Foreign Languages University died by suicide after jumping from a hostel building on Saturday.

The police learnt Anjali slipped into depression over family issues and might have ended her life due to it.

On information the Osmania University police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

A case is booked.