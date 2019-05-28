Hyderabad: EFLU to conduct proficiency course in English

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: The School of Distance Education (SDE), English and Foreign Language University (EFLU), is conducting a two-week proficiency course in English from June 20 to July 5.

The course covers listening, reading, writing and speaking skills of English. Minimum eligibility to apply for the course is intermediate or its equivalent (+2).

The classes will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. Application forms are available from Monday to Friday in the Office of SDE. The cost of application is Rs 30 and fee for the course is Rs 500. Admissions will be considered on first-come-first-served basis.

Interested candidates can obtain more information by contacting on 040-27689431 / 27689597.