Hyderabad: EFLU V-C releases book

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, released a book titled ‘Perceptions of Language Pedagogy’ here in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Kumar congratulated Prof Prabhu on the wide spectrum of topics related to linguistics, materials and methods, and education covered in the book. He noted that it was obvious that an edited volume includes only theoretical articles, but this book was a compilation of practical approaches tested in the field of English Language Teaching (ELT).

Prof NS Prabhu, renowned English Language Teaching (ELT) practitioner, Prof R Amritavalli, and Prof Geetha Durairanjan were also present at the release of the book which was published by the Orient BlackSwan. Prof Geetha Durairajan, the editor of the book, presented a brief report on the compilation of the articles from 1966 to 2018.

