Hyderabad: Eight constables get best ‘E-cops’ award

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday presented awards to eight constables as ‘E-cops’ in various police stations of the city for their exemplary performance.

Those who received the awards are K Jyothi, woman constable of Ramgopalpet police station, Chary of Hussaini Alam PS, K Bala Vijaya and M Mounika of Panjagutta PS, B Sandya and K Amarnath of Tappachabutra PS, P Pavan Kumar Yadav of Begumpet PS and M Ramesh Babu of Banjara Hills PS.

They were judged as best E-Cops officers for updating 100 per cent data in CCTNS. “The dedication and devotion shown by them towards updating the 100 per cent data in CCTNS is highly appreciated,” said Hyderabad Commissioner in a press release.

E-cops is a project of the Telangana police where in all works relating to the administration of the police station are updated onto their intranet network CCTNS.

The daily First Information Reports, entries in general diaries of the police station, duty roosters and crime records are updated on daily basis and constables assigned the task of online updating the records, are referred as E-cops.

