Hyderabad: Eight persons caught for smoking hookah in old city

Hyderabad: Eight persons including two minors were caught by the Bhavani Nagar police on charges of smoking hookah late on Saturday night.

Police said the youngsters, all friends and from the same locality were smoking hookah in a rented house in the residential area. On receiving information, the Bhavani Nagar police raided the premises and caught the group.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was booked and being investigated. The youngsters were produced before the magistrate and further remanded in judicial custody, official said.

