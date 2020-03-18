Hyderabad: Eight students held for malpractices in intermediate exam

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Eight students who were allegedly resorting to malpractice in Intermediate examination were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team along with the educational department officials on Wednesday.

According to the police, the eight students were appearing for chemistry paper of Intermediate second year exams at a junior college in Tolichowki. “The management of the college collected between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000 for helping the eight students in writing the examination. They arranged some persons to write examination on behalf of them at the institution,” said Task Force official.

Based on the information, the Commissioner’s Task Force along with the officials of the Board of Intermediate raided the examination centre and caught the eight students. The persons who were writing examination on behalf of them along with the some staff members of the college were also caught.

