Hyderabad: Eight taken into preventive custody in Habeebnagar

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police took eight known offenders into preventive custody and were bound over in view of the forthcoming Ganesh immersion procession on Friday.

The officials said that all eight, who were repeat offenders in the area and were involved in bodily offences earlier, were bound over to prevent them from committing any offences during the festival.

The persons taken into custody were K Vijay, K Naresh, BA Srinath, M Prashanth, Abdul Saleem, Abdul Sattar, Mohd Gaffar and Mohd Abdul Khaled Khan.

“They were involved in physical assault, threatening and extortion cases. They had been held to deter them and to prevent them from committing such offences,” Habeebnagar Police Inspector P Shiva Chandra said, adding that they had been produced before a court.

According to officials, there were about 30 history sheeters and more than 200 suspects in the area. The history sheeters, the Inspector said, were already bound over.

