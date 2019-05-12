Hyderabad: Elderly dies in road accident

By | Published: 7:40 pm 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: A school headmaster died in a road accident at Dilsukhnagar in the city on Sunday.

The victim identified as Akki Reddy Vemi Reddy, 56, was a school headmaster at Suryapet and resident of Laxminagar in Malakpet.

“Reddy was crossing the road at IKON Hospital when a passenger auto rickshaw hit him. He collapsed and sustained serious injuries. Death was instant for him,” said the personnel from Malakpet police.

A case was registered by the police and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.