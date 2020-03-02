Hyderabad: Elderly woman abandoned by son, rescued in Uppal

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: An elderly woman, who was allegedly abandoned by her son, was rescued by the police in Uppal on Monday. She was shifted to an old age home where she is being taken care of.

The woman identified as M Sathemma (70), a resident of Rangampally near Parigi in Vikarabad district, has been staying with her two sons, since the death of her husband Sailu.

While she stays for some days with her elder son Venkatesh, rest of the days she stays with her younger son Krishnaiah. According to the police, last week Krishnaiah allegedly brought her to Hyderabad in the guise of taking her to a doctor and abandoned her at Secunderabad Railway Station.

The elderly woman did not know where to go and was roaming in the city. While trying to get back to her house, she reached Uppal. She reportedly had not eaten for two days and was completely worn out and unable to walk properly. The local residents, who noticed her, rushed to her rescue and handed her over to the Uppal police. The police later shifted her to an old age home for rehabilitation.

