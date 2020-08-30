Hyderabad: Elderly woman found dead at Banjara hills

The body of the woman aged around 65 years was found wrapped in a blanket on the pavement on the Road No 2 in the afternoon

Hyderabad: The body of a woman who died reportedly due to fever was abandoned by her son at Banjara Hills Road No. 2 on Sunday.

According to the police, Bhagirathi (68) a native of Nizamabad had come to meet her son Ramesh a week ago. However, since the last few days the elderly woman was suffering from fever and the family could not take her to any hospital as they did not have any money.

On Saturday night Bhagirathi died at the house of her son located at Shaukathnagar in Banjara Hills Road No 2. “Ramesh suspected that his mother had died due to Corona and consulted few of his acquaintances. As he did not have any money for cremation, he shrouded the body with a bed sheet and kept it on the pavement at Banjara Hills Road No. 2,” said S Kalinga Rao, SHO Banjara Hills.

On Sunday afternoon the Banjara Hills police had got information about a body lying on the pavement and reached the spot. Initially the police believed it to be a case of the death of a footpath dweller and began investigation. “During investigation we had come to know that the woman often visited the city from Nizamabad and sometimes sat near the local mosque,” said the SHO.

The police questioned Ramesh and found that he was staying in a rented single room at Shaukathnagar and was afraid to inform the people about the death of his mother suspected due to Covid-19 and had abandoned the body.

The police had already shifted the body to OGH mortuary where it is preserved.

