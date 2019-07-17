Hyderabad: Electric bollards installed at Charminar

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing efforts to develop the heritage precinct of Charminar, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday installed electric bollards at the historic monument.

The initiative, which is part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), would help authorities demarcate pedestrian zone and at the same time also restrict vehicular movement in the Charminar area, the GHMC zonal commissioner, Musharraf Ali Faruqui tweeted.

Electric bollards, which are also known as automatic or retractable bollards, add to the aesthetics and prevent haphazard traffic movement. Such automatic bollards are useful in densely populated regions like Charminar where certain areas must be blocked to the road traffic but still must remain open for pedestrians.

Such structures also play an important role in protecting pedestrians from injuries caused by wayward vehicles.

