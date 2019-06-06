Electric vehicles at Hyderabad’s RGIA soon

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here will soon have its entire ground support vehicle fleet going electric.

The move is part of a series of environmental protection initiatives taken at the RGIA. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates the airport, in coordination with other private stakeholders, has mooted the idea of going electric with the fleet. The electric vehicles will be used by the staff engaged in patrolling the premises, operational teams and those handling various types of equipment.

The airport is already using Mahindra Verito electric cars for some of its operations. Giving a boost to the airport’s commitment to environment, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) too recently introduced 40 electric buses in its services that ply to and from RGIA to the city, officials said.

The airport has consistently upped its initiatives in keeping pollution under strict check. Currently, the RGIA is handling more than 500 aircraft movements and over 60,000 passengers in a day, the officials said. The RGIA, which is the sixth busiest airport in India, has taken environment issues at its core since it got operationalised as India’s first Greenfield PPP airport in 2008, the official added.

In its 11th year now, the airport continues to keep environment protection as an integral part of its business, and is committed to conduct operations in an environmental friendly and sustainable manner, a senior RGIA official said.

The extensive green belt developed in 273 hectares with various plant species in addition to extensive natural vegetation acts as a natural sync for absorbing and neutralising pollution. The vast arrays of trees are acting as a carbon sink by absorbing 265 tonnes of CO2 every year, he said.

With respect to air and noise pollution control, the RGIA is taking care to control air and noise pollution by practising suitable administrative and engineering control measures. The control measures include operating electric vehicles in the airport and for passenger transport, providing fixed electric ground power units to aircraft and periodical pollution checks for vehicle emissions.

Waste water reuse and recycle, rainwater harvesting, automatic irrigation system, municipal solid waste management, energy conservation and environment quality monitoring are some of the initiatives introduced at the airport to protect environment, the officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.