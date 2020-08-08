Hyderabad: Employee escapes with Rs 15 lakh of firm money, held

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: An employee of a private firm, who allegedly escaped with over Rs 15 lakh from the firm was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday. The police have recovered Rs 13.5 lakh and three mobile phones worth Rs 26,050 from him.

According to the police, P Sai Kiran (32) was working as a banking executive with Sawaria Pipes Private Limited. On August 3, the firm’s managing director Sujit Agarwal had handed over Rs 15.13 lakh to Sai Kiran to deposit in the bank.

“Sai Kiran along with his colleague Dayanand left for the bank. However, he asked Dayanand to get down near a hotel and then escaped with the cash on pretext of going to the bank,” said KS Rao, ACP (Banjara Hills).

The police arrested him on Saturday, and produced him before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .