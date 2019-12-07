Hyderabad Encounter: Custodial death, attempt to murder case booked

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police have registered a case in connection with the police encounter leading to the death of the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case here on Saturday.

Based on a complaint from Shadnagar ACP V.Surender, a case was booked under sections pertaining to custodial death (Section 176, CrPc), attempt to murder and The Arms Act.

Police sources said a senior official from the Rachakonda Police would investigate the case which was booked in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Earlier in the day, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) inspected the spot where the four suspects were shot dead in an alleged exchange of fire at Chattanpally village in Shadnagar early on Friday.

The NHRC had taken cognizance of the encounter killings and ordered an inquiry. It said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be probed, for which a team was sent here on Saturday.

A police team from Cyberabad accompanied the NHRC team from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad to the encounter spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .