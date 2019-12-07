Hyderabad ‘encounter’ tops Google searches

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Encounter is still trending on Google, a phenomenon that began early on Friday after news of the shooting broke out.

Even after 9 pm, there were over two million people searching the term ‘Hyderabad case’, which was right on top of trending searches. There were over 50,000 people searching the term ‘Telangana CM’, which was on the sixth spot of trending terms. There were above 50,000 searching ‘Hyderabad news hindi’ while there were over 20,000 searching ‘Hyderabad rape victim news in hindi’.

According to Google Trends India, from 8 am to 11 am, the word ‘encounter’ dominated Google Search, while ‘VC Sajjanar’ and ‘Hyderabad police encounter’ too dominated searches on Google.

Mysterious Twitter Nostradamus disappears

Hyderabad: A Twitter handle, which reportedly suggested to IT Minister KT Rama Rao the exact method to punish the rape suspects a few days ago, has mysteriously vanished.

The handle, @konafanclub, replied to a tweet of the Minister on how solace could be offered to the grieving family. The reply was thus: “Sir, if u want u can punish them. Take them for a crime scene reconstruction to the same spot where the victim was burnt, and I’m sure they will try to escape and I’m more sure that our police will have no option but to shoot them… please think once” (sic).

On Friday, this is exactly what happened at Chatanpally, according to the police. Interestingly, even after the ‘suggestion’ was realised in deed, the Twitter handle has now disappeared. A search on Twitter says the account does not exist anymore.

At the same time, another handle, @KonaFanClubNew, said the rumoured tweet was fake (morphed).

