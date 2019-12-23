Hyderabad: End the year in this extravaganza

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Prepare to live it up in the year’s biggest New Years bash ‘VIBE 2020’ . JV Square Entertainments along with VHonk Digital, will organise this extravaganza at Novotel, Hyderabad Airport on December 31.

Considering the scale at which the event is being organised, the attractive ticketing packages it hosts and the line-up of the artistes performing, the concert is sure to be cherished by Hyderabadis.

Artist line-up includes:

Masala Coffee – Unarguably, the most popular music band from South India

DJ Prithvi – Listed amongst the Top 10 EDM DJs, India

DJ Kim – Best DJ, Hyderabad Winner – 2018 & 2019

International female DJ artist – Probables; DJ Lady Do (Amsterdam) or DJ Miss Gul (France)

Emcee RJ Grace – 92.7 Big FM fame

It’s time to start the New Year with a magical experience that would last. Chill some spirits, whip up some party food, and start dancing the year away, while embracing your stay at a 5-star destination venue.

Attractions

Unlimited food & drinks

Live music concert + Live DJ

Open for families, including kids. Play arena for kids

5 star accommodation availability (1 Day + 1 Night) with complimentary Breakfast

Premium seating availability in the form of group tables and cabanas (with personal stewards)

SFX visual treat

Stadium shots, Glitter mines, Pyro and Flamiacs

High level security

Private drivers availability

Dedicated women’s helpline numbers

