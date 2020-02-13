Hyderabad: Engineering student goes missing from hostel

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: An engineering student went missing from his hostel at Maisammaguda in Petbasheerabad on Tuesday night.

Police suspect he left on his own. Jeevan Reddy (20), a second year BTech student of a private college, was staying in a boys’ hostel in Maisammaguda. He went missing around 8 pm.

Based on a complaint from his father, the Petbasheerabad police booked a missing person’s case and started searching for him.

