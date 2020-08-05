Hyderabad: Entries invited for 12th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Hyderabad: Entries have been invited from Indian citizens between 20 years to 40 years of age and writing poetry in English for the 12th Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize.

The Prize was instituted by the Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognize excellence in poetry written in English and is being administered jointly by the Department of English, University of Hyderabad. It consists of a cash award of Rs.15,000 and a citation which will be presented at an online literary event in the month of October this year. The entries will be judged by a jury of poets and literary personalities.

The submissions must include three different, unpublished poems written by the applicant, evidence of age (scanned copy of passport, driver’s license, Pan Card, or any other valid photo ID), and complete contact information. The entries must reach by email [email protected] only latest by September 6.

