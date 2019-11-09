Hyderabad: Entry to Tank Bund restricted, JAC leaders in preventive custody

By | Published: 11:48 am

Hyderabad: The usually busy Tank Bund sported a deserted look on Saturday as the city police blocked traffic ahead of the proposed Chalo Tank Bund protest by the RTC JAC.

With the JAC declaring it would organize the protest despite denial of police permission, security was tightened in the vicinities of Tank Bund.

However, the protesters are yet to reach Tank Bund as police officials are reportedly taking key leaders of the JAC into preventive custody. JAC Conevener Ashwathama Reddy was arrested at Himayatnagar Y junction and sent to Kanchanbagh police station.

The City police has put up barricades at Telugu Talli Flyover, Ambedkar Statue and Sailing Club to restrict protestors from entering Tank Bund.

