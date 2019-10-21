Hyderabad: Envelop yourself in the warmth of Kashmir

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Kashmir is famed for its delicate handiwork in shawls and woollens. And bringing a part of that elegance is the new collection from The Splendor of Kashmir by Varuna Anand.It is a modest endeavor to take the famed art of shawl making from Jammu & Kashmir to the admirers of the art, both within India and overseas. The exhibition is being organised in different parts of India showcasing its exclusive range of shawls and stoles from Kashmir.

To meet the ever-increasing demand, this year Varuna is showing an exclusive collection of premium Pashmina shawls along with other range of hand embroidered and handwoven Kalamkari shawls, border and palla shawls.Speaking on the occasion, Varuna Anand, designer and founder, The Splendor of Kashmir said, “I am very happy to showcase my Heirloom collection for the first time in Hyderabad. When it comes to spending on extravagant creations.

Every piece is a limited edition in its own way and is non-repetitive.” Varuna was facilitated with Priyadarshini Award by The Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE) in 2019. She also received The Creative Women Entrepreneur Award 2019. The Splendor of Kashmir exhibition will go on till January, 2020. It travels to Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai & Chandigarh.