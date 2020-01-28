Hyderabad: Etala urges public not to panic or carried away by rumours

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday has urged general public in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State not to panic over unconfirmed reports and rumours related to novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan province of China and is fast spreading across other parts of the World.

“There are no cases of the novel strain of coronavirus in India or in Telangana. I urge people not to believe in rumours and fake news on unsubstantiated reports related to spread of coronavirus in the State,” he said.

To review and strengthen preparedness to manage novel coronavirus strain, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi has sent teams to major metros in India including Chennai, Bengaluru, Cochin and Hyderabad.

As part of this initiative, a three-member senior team of microbiologists and public health specialists from MOHFW are in Hyderabad to review end-to-end preparedness of the health care machinery. The Health Minister is expected to review the situation on Wednesday.

