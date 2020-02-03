Hyderabad: Etela Rajender urges health wing to be on alert

By | Published: 1:24 pm 1:55 pm

Hyderabad: State Health Minister, Etela Rajender visited Gandhi Hospital on Monday morning to oversee the preparedness and management measures taken in response to the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, which is raging across China and has spread to other Asian countries including India.

During his visit, Etela inspected the laboratory that now has coronavirus diagnostic kits for taking up tests in Hyderabad. The swab samples of persons, with a travel history to China, who are admitted to public health care facilities in Hyderabad, will be tested at Gandhi Hospital.

According to the Health Minister, the swab samples of persons from Andhra Pradesh will also be tested at Gandhi Hospital. “We are reviewing our preparedness every hour to ensure there are no gaps in our plans to prevent coronavirus from spreading in a big way. Our facilities and doctors will be available 24 hours to provide health care facilities to patients,” Eatala said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi has provide enough diagnostic kits to take-up confirmation tests for 2019-nCoV at Gandhi Hospital. The Health Minister urged general public to be cautious and take all possible measures at a more individual level.

