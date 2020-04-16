Hyderabad: EVDM seals Ratnadeep outlet in Srinagar Colony

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on establishments, especially supermarkets, that violate lockdown norms, the GHMC EVDM wing on Thursday sealed the Ratnadeep supermarket outlet in Srinagar Colony based on a complaint lodged by a citizen.

The complainant alerted the EVDM Control room that visitors were not maintaining social distancing in the supermarket and that the staff too were not using personal hygiene equipment including gloves.

At the billing counters too, the staff were not maintaining social distance and queues were not being managed properly. They were not abiding by the guidelines issued by the State government. Hence, the EVDM team had sealed the Ratnadeep outlet at Srinagar colony, according to a press release.

