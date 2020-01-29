Hyderabad: Evening of soulful music

By | Published: 9:29 pm

An evening of Hindustani classical music ‘Saaz aur Awaaz’ will be held on February 9 featuring many renowned artistes. The event will be held at at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti.

Artistes like Ustad Najmuddin Javed on (tabla), Subrata Bhatacharya (tabla), Dipankar Ray (flute), Soumen Nandy (tabla), Indrani Choudhury (vocal), Ustad Shahid Parvez (sitar), Rahul Deshpande (harmonium) will grace the event with their performances.The event will commence at 6 pm and the entry is free for all.

