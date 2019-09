Hyderabad eves blank Warangal

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women hockey team blanked Warangal 18-0 in the first match of the fourth inter-district hockey tournament, organised by Telangana Hockey, being held at Gurukula Vidyapeeth High School, Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday. Hyderabad also eased past Khammam 5-1 in the second match. Meanwhile, Ranga Reddy women thrashed Medak 12-1.

Results:Nalgonda bt Khamma 4-2; Hyderbad bt Warangal 18-0; Nizamabad draw with Mahabubnagar 1-1; Ranga Reddy bt Medak 12-1; Nizamabad bt Medak 9-0; Hyderabad bt Khammam 5-1.

