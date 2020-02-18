Hyderabad eves lose to Rajasthan

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: TB Vaishnav (60 not out) struck a fine unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan downed Hyderabad by six runs in a close encounter in the BCCI Senior Women’s One Day Tournament at Kholvad Gymkhana Ground, Surat on Tuesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad restricted Rajasthan to 166/6 in 50 overs. Bhogi Shravani bowled an economical spell, returning with 2/21 from 10 overs.

Hyderabad in reply, lost wickets like a pack of cards before the lower order staged a fightback. However, they were bowled out for 160 in 48.5 overs. SS Kalal returned with three wickets (3/15) for the winning side.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 166/6 in 50 overs (TB Vaishnav 60 not out, Bhogi Shravani 2/21) bt Hyderabad 160 in 48.5 overs (Rachna S Kumar 37, K Anitha 33, SS Kalal 3/15, AD Garg 2/29).

