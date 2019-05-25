Hyderabad: EVMs stored at Chudi Bazar godown

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: With the counting of votes for Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies completed, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used for the polls have been stored at Chudi Bazar godown at Begum Bagar. The District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore on Saturday inspected the safety measures in place for storing the EVMs and the security deployed at the rooms.

The EVMs have been stored in different rooms dividing them assembly segment wise. The GHMC Additional Commissioners Advaith kumar Singh and J. Kennedy accompanied the Commissioner.

Haritha Haram

Meanwhile, Kishore instructed the officials to prepare ward wise action plan on plantation of saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme. With space being a constraint, the GHMC is planning to plant 1.50 crore saplings against the 3 crore target fixed by the government.

Urban Biodiversity officials and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct meetings with the ward members and Residential Welfare Associations on the requirement of saplings. This apart, they were also directed to identify number of institutions, temples, mosques, churches, open spaces, parks, where plantation can be taken up and submit a detail report in a couple of days.

The GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to maintain a record of distribution of saplings and to obtain signatures of the persons to whom the saplings were distributed, said a press release.